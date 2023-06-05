Israel And The World with Rick Ridings

Israel has often been at the centre of world events, both spiritually and naturally. Recent days have only accentuated this once again.





Over the past weeks, Israel has faced much civil unrest over the proposed judicial reforms. They also experienced a fresh onslaught of rocket attacks along their border, and the nuclear threat from Iran has increased.





In the midst of this timeline, believers from across the world have been in a 21-day fast called the Isaiah 62 Fast. It was initiated by Mike Bickle of the International House of Prayer, and millions participated.





Rick Ridings joins me to share his insights right from the heart of Jerusalem.





Rick is the founder of Succat Hallel, a 24/7 prayer room made up of Jewish, Arab, and other Gentile believers who pray day and night overlooking the Temple Mount. He is recognized internationally for his leadership in prayer and is also one of those helping facilitate reconciliation between Arabs and Jews — especially in the younger generation in Israel.





Thanks for joining us.









