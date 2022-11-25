'Everything Has Changed': The Epidemiology of Sudden Death Has Never Been Like This

A growing number of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are succumbing to the fate of sudden death. Many of which are myocarditis-related.
And, as Dr. McCullough explains, "Death can occur with myocarditis with no antecedent symptoms. ... There is heart inflammation going on, and the young individuals don't feel it. And the first manifestation can be sudden death."
Dr. Peter McCullough is a revered MD and one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.
https://twc.health/
Source:https://rumble.com/v1wq8pi-everything-has-changed-the-epidemiology-of-sudden-death-has-never-been-like.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.