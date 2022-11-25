'Everything Has Changed': The Epidemiology of Sudden Death Has Never Been Like This

A growing number of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are succumbing to the fate of sudden death. Many of which are myocarditis-related.





And, as Dr. McCullough explains, "Death can occur with myocarditis with no antecedent symptoms. ... There is heart inflammation going on, and the young individuals don't feel it. And the first manifestation can be sudden death."





Dr. Peter McCullough is a revered MD and one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.





