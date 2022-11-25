Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Everything Has Changed': The Epidemiology of Sudden Death Has Never Been Like This
360 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Friday |
Shop now

A growing number of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are succumbing to the fate of sudden death. Many of which are myocarditis-related.


And, as Dr. McCullough explains, "Death can occur with myocarditis with no antecedent symptoms. ... There is heart inflammation going on, and the young individuals don't feel it. And the first manifestation can be sudden death."


Dr. Peter McCullough is a revered MD and one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company.


https://twc.health/


Source:https://rumble.com/v1wq8pi-everything-has-changed-the-epidemiology-of-sudden-death-has-never-been-like.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=19

Keywords
mandatesvaccine deathscovidplandemicmrna gene therapymyocarditisdr peter mccullough

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket