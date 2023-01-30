Create New Account
The so-called “common prosperity" is not just for Jack Ma and Ma Huateng, not just aimed at them
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p24i1cw748f

2023.01.10 The so-called “common prosperity" is not just for Jack Ma and Ma Huateng, not just aimed at them. First of all, those with more than one million dollars all belong to the target of “common prosperity”. What are the means? Just refer to the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward. Look at the period from 1958 to1968, this time period will be your life. No one can escape. No one can benefit from it.

这些共同富裕可不只对马云、马化腾，可不是光针对他们的。首先一条，超过百万资产的都属于被共同富裕的对象。哪些手段? 就去参照文化大革命，大跃进。大家去看一看从1958年到1968年，这个时间段就是你的日子。没有一个人能逃脱。没有一个人能受益。



