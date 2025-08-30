17 in Focus - The Realities & Legalities Of What's Happening Behind The Scenes

...... a proper alternative headline would be.. Things Mike Adams Doesn't Have A Clue About. He is good at calculus though. And he makes for a great Chicken Little. By golly. But when it comes to the very biggest, most important truths on earth today, he's not even on the playing field... he's not even in the stadium,... that's how bad off the guy is... it doesn't matter if you get a lot of the little truths right, if you can't get the biggies correct, you're not going to be a reliable source for logical thought and analysis. His entire perception of reality is based on nothing more than what the media and NASA have created for him..... he lives in a world, that literally, does not exist. And he shows no interest in escaping this fantasy land he lives in... he doesn't want to hear any evidence that goes against his indoctrination... his mind is truly closed, tight. Meanwhile, the rest of us learn how we were fooled and tricked and lied to, and we start to think for ourselves, unafraid to question even the most basic things we were taught and told, no matter how huge or all encompassing, they may be.

Just to be clear, the Q military operation, is 100% real.... and the spinning ball earth, is a complete lie. Get these two things wrong and you're going to be one lost clueless puppy. So yes, don't be that puppy. Cute and cuddly, can only take you so far.