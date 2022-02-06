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2022 02 06 John Haller's Prophecy Update "...About That Canary"
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44 views • February 06, 2022
John Haller looks at the world and its prophetic implications in his weekly update, proudly presented here for the first time on Brighteon. Produced by the FBC Media Group in Sunbury, Ohio, John's background as a corporate trial attorney, his love for the study of Scripture and his excellent research skills powerfully come together to raise awareness for the faithful and to prepare believer and unbeliever alike for those things yet to come.
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