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EMERGENCY END TIMES ZIONISTS LIARS GENOCIDE MANKIND RISE UP FIGHT!!!!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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March 26th 2026 POWERFUL MUST WATCH COMMUNICATION EXPOSING EVIL SHARE


SHARE SHARE SHARE... DO NOT STOP WE MUST BUILD QUICKLY WALL OF TRUTH FOR WORLD.


Christopher covers it all in this video showing what is occurring in every country by Zionists who have infested every level of society especially the service corporations 'GOVERNMENTS' that are expediting their actions against their own people they are suppose to serve destroying everything now.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc


This is the ONLY channel showing world the true narrative and more importantly the solution to take out all this evil. Ignorance remains the greatest enemy of Mankind and only knowledge with action is going to save us now that the world is being taken down globally by design.


The American people have no back bone anymore or courage to take down evil...they have and continue to allow massive genocide and horror to occur worldwide by trump and all the corrupt people he has selected


Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3

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trumpgenocidezionists
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