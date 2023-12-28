You Are Being Groomed...

2019 - Through SMARTphones & Apps they are softening you up for a lifetime of exploitation.
2020-2021 - Now they've advanced to the Vax Passport with Digital permissions. Soon it'll be digital ID and blockchain.
It is essential that you #DitchYourSmartphone or do a #SmartphoneStrike.
WATCH THIS AS FOLLOW UP!!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/buPcp64UMFDX/
References:
The Nation China's Social Credit: https://www.thenation.com/article/china-social-credit-system/
Huffpo Bank 4.0: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/andrew-connell/bank-40-how-smartphone-se_b_18499806.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAACRhGdKjttRR35xG6y81OZzr06iS3m8cmcf3UG1M_lE99sz2GgXeHbeCKkpCq9KSdAnFunr7FUAcdwyHE9DVMoY3p1rhOM5Pio4xOYMtIYEbbArZy8tEeWdLzSQoG64OZ_ur2lWyfNN5iXe5P5RC0nJRJ_s7a9GmliYYd0ErEeA5
Economist: https://www.economist.com/special-report/2019/05/02/young-people-and-their-phones-are-shaking-up-banking
VIDEO Bloomberg: Inside China's High Tech Dystopia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydPqKhgh9Mg
VIDEO ViceNewsChina's social credit system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkw15LkZ_Kw
VIDEO: Bank 4.0 July 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QySt8rt2mPw&t=1491s
VIDEO: WEF 4th Industrial REvolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0&t=617s
VIDEO: Chamath Palihapitiya addiction to tech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMotykw0SIk
Inc: Addicted to micro feedback: https://www.inc.com/john-brandon/forget-smartphone-addiction-heres-what-experts-are-really-worried-about.html
World Economic Forum depends on FinTech: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/02/what-will-the-bank-of-the-future-look-like/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.