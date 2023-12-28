Create New Account
You Are Being Groomed...
2019 - Through SMARTphones & Apps they are softening you up for a lifetime of exploitation.

2020-2021 - Now they've advanced to the Vax Passport with Digital permissions. Soon it'll be digital ID and blockchain.

It is essential that you #DitchYourSmartphone or do a #SmartphoneStrike.

WATCH THIS AS FOLLOW UP!!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/buPcp64UMFDX/


References:

The Nation China's Social Credit: https://www.thenation.com/article/china-social-credit-system/


Huffpo Bank 4.0: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/andrew-connell/bank-40-how-smartphone-se_b_18499806.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAACRhGdKjttRR35xG6y81OZzr06iS3m8cmcf3UG1M_lE99sz2GgXeHbeCKkpCq9KSdAnFunr7FUAcdwyHE9DVMoY3p1rhOM5Pio4xOYMtIYEbbArZy8tEeWdLzSQoG64OZ_ur2lWyfNN5iXe5P5RC0nJRJ_s7a9GmliYYd0ErEeA5


Economist: https://www.economist.com/special-report/2019/05/02/young-people-and-their-phones-are-shaking-up-banking


VIDEO Bloomberg: Inside China's High Tech Dystopia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydPqKhgh9Mg


VIDEO ViceNewsChina's social credit system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkw15LkZ_Kw


VIDEO: Bank 4.0 July 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QySt8rt2mPw&t=1491s


VIDEO: WEF 4th Industrial REvolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0&t=617s


VIDEO: Chamath Palihapitiya addiction to tech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMotykw0SIk


Inc: Addicted to micro feedback: https://www.inc.com/john-brandon/forget-smartphone-addiction-heres-what-experts-are-really-worried-about.html


World Economic Forum depends on FinTech: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/02/what-will-the-bank-of-the-future-look-like/

