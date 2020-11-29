Remember Tanya Kerssen

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32 views • November 29, 2020
Just a peek at the possible coming covid lock downs under a Biden administration. If you don't fight for Trump, don't complain. Were going to get it right in the crotch too. Is this a random selection of troops, or were they specially selected? Now IMAGINE people in white coats marching with them, demanding you come OUTSIDE instead of going inside.
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