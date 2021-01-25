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Larken Rose: Statism, the Most Dangerous Religion
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85 views • January 25, 2021
Stockholm Syndrome.. YOUR (NOT mine) bullshit of "WE" are YOUR own gatekeepers! "Authority" = permission to do BAD things!
REALITY CHECK: there is NO SUCH THING as "authorities" and "experts" outside of nature – which tells NO lies – and nature is divinity!
REALITY CHECK: there is NO SUCH THING as "authorities" and "experts" outside of nature – which tells NO lies – and nature is divinity!
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