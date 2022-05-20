© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are the Resistance | Making Sense of the Madness
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • May 20, 2022
We are the Resistance! We need to stand up to the globalists and deep state control!
Alexandra Bruce shares with Sean Morgan a chilling trailer re-edited to represent the current state of America under profound deep state control. We need to be the voices and warriors against the deep state in order to maintain control over our country!
Be prepared for what’s coming, see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-501/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Alexandra Bruce shares with Sean Morgan a chilling trailer re-edited to represent the current state of America under profound deep state control. We need to be the voices and warriors against the deep state in order to maintain control over our country!
Be prepared for what’s coming, see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-501/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.