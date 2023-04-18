Elon Musk says government had access to Twitter DMs

109 views • April 18, 2023

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‘Kennedy’ panelists Hannah Cox, Richard Fowler and Lauren Wright discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s claims the U.S. government had ‘full access’ to users’ Twitter DMs. #foxbusiness #kennedy

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