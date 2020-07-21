Why the fears over natural health ideas? | LIVE with Dr. Sheri Tenpenny

Freedom Media Network



In recent months, social media companies have stepped up their censorship and bans of discussions about natural health.



What do they have to fear?



We'll discuss this and more with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three specialties. She was the full-time Emergency Medicine physician and Director of a Level II Trauma center from 1986 to 1998. She is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, a medical clinic located near Cleveland, Ohio.



Opened in 1996, her company provides a natural, holistic approach to getting well and off prescription medications. Her approaches have attracted patients from all 50 states and 17 countries.



Dr Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000

hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with

vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many

articles have been translated into at least 15 languages. She is a

frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate

parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.