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Pretentious Philosophy: Death And Meaning
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0 view • January 10, 2022
With death and entropy being ever-present realities we all must face, why and how do we hope to find meaning?
That's the question I hope in part to answer in this video. It's a bit more religious than my normal content, but regardless I hope you enjoy. Lyk, commen and subscreb
Instagram: @ajc_does_music'
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0W32Em0QYGp4ES8NLDEGtw
That's the question I hope in part to answer in this video. It's a bit more religious than my normal content, but regardless I hope you enjoy. Lyk, commen and subscreb
Instagram: @ajc_does_music'
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0W32Em0QYGp4ES8NLDEGtw
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