© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THESE ARE THE LAWS THEY ARE BREAKING AND WHAT RIGHTS THEY ARE VIOLATING. YOU NEED TO KNOW THESE
Follow
1
Share
Report
192 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Vaccine Wars. If you are going to make a stand you need to know what this gentleman is talking about. You need to know your rights and know how they are violating them and how to stop them. You must be able to defend your position. More videos you may like:
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxRnpnnVQ2Sx/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
What did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6wde4pQyCiQ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxRnpnnVQ2Sx/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
What did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6wde4pQyCiQ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.