THESE ARE THE LAWS THEY ARE BREAKING AND WHAT RIGHTS THEY ARE VIOLATING. YOU NEED TO KNOW THESE

Source: Vaccine Wars. If you are going to make a stand you need to know what this gentleman is talking about. You need to know your rights and know how they are violating them and how to stop them. You must be able to defend your position. More videos you may like:More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccineWhat did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?Doctor fired for giving COVID patients IvermectinBREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.