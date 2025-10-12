Christopher Columbus - A Picture Story of the United States, Part 1

For centuries, the people of Europe gazed at the blue water stretching to the west and wondered what, if anything, lay beyond. many believed it led only to the edge of a flat world. Tales were told of terrible monsters in its depths, But as the dark ages passed, as navigators grew more daring and resourceful, bold men began to make their way across that mysterious and seemingly endless sea.

The first of four parts of A Picture Story of the United States (first edition) covering the history of America.

There is no point at which a living nation story ends. Even as the pen is lifted, some great event may be taking place. Since this small book was begun, for example, the country has chosen a new president ... Dwight Eisenhower, whom you have met in these pages.





It seems fitting, then, to close this story of America with the founding of the United Nations, the end of war's long night and the dawn of a new day, bright with man's hope. There have since been disappointments ... and disillusionments ... but the great hope still remains.





This story has been one of quest ... quest for opportunity, for material happiness ... quest for better ways of doing things ... and above all, quest for freedom ... freedom of mind and spirit for all men created equal in the sight of God.





Creative Commons Attribution 4.0





Death of Kings 2 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100876

Artist: http://incompetech.com/





YouTube may also credit the artist and link the Audio Library from your video.

Please note that the license’s attribution requirements also apply if you use this audio track in videos outside of YouTube.





