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Henry Kissinger & Bill Gates Call for Mass Vaccination & Global Governance
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158 views • May 24, 2020
We are in the middle of the worst global health pandemic of our lives according to the Media, the Government and the United Nations. We are witnessing an unprecedented global lockdown in response to the Coronavirus outbreak known as COVID19.
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