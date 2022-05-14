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Global Pandemic Treaty: The Final Move, World Health Organization Voting To Crush Sovereignty
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30 views • May 14, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
James Roguski shares urgent news about the future of global pandemics. The World Health Organization is stirring up a new plot that could imprison us if we fail to take a stand!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n1sa-global-pandemic-treaty-the-final-move-world-health-organization-voting-to-c.html
James Roguski shares urgent news about the future of global pandemics. The World Health Organization is stirring up a new plot that could imprison us if we fail to take a stand!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n1sa-global-pandemic-treaty-the-final-move-world-health-organization-voting-to-c.html
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