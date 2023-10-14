Create New Account
Testimonial: Dr Judy- this is Ralph- he’s never been able to do this!!! Day 2 of cbd!!
The Real Dr Judy
I received this very moving testimonial from Ralph's mother yesterday October 13:

"...February 2022. This is about all the twins could do- they couldn’t hold anything in their hands, they couldn’t sit up or hold their heads up. Laying like this with spastic arm movements

And As of yesterday he now has enough strength to hold his bottle himself (it’s still a work in progress but I attribute this to the products Dr Judy put them on!"


Over the past month we’ve added:


- Cardio Miracle: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/product/index/index/manufacturer/985/


- Ener DMG: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/enerdmg-liquid-60-servings-300mg.html


- And Cytogen cbd full spectrum: https://cytogenmd.com/product/neuro-formula-tincture-1800mg-broad-spectrum-cbd/


& more to come!!

