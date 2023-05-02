Crimea Revenge, Russian missiles hit weapons supplies for Ukrainian troops in Pavlograd

Russian army missiles hit the equipment, ammunition and weapons depot, and the main transportation hub of Ukrainian troops in the city of Pavlograd. Several large explosions at a train station near the city destroyed ammunition stockpiles and S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine and NATO, in what appeared to be major Russian retaliation for the attack on oil facilities in Crimea a few days ago.
