Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Crimea Revenge, Russian missiles hit weapons supplies for Ukrainian troops in Pavlograd
408 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

Russian army missiles hit the equipment, ammunition and weapons depot, and the main transportation hub of Ukrainian troops in the city of Pavlograd. Several large explosions at a train station near the city destroyed ammunition stockpiles and S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine and NATO, in what appeared to be major Russian retaliation for the attack on oil facilities in Crimea a few days ago.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
ukrainenatostockpilespavlograd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket