Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax for Speaking Too Much Truth During This Segment

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"If you’re taking flak, you’re over the target." - WWII bomber pilots
Think what you will, but in this time of mass censorship, propaganda, and cancel culture at least Lara Logan has the guts to still speak her mind.
Emerald Robinson exposing Newsmax for taking bribe money from Biden regime to push official U.S. Government COVID vaccine propaganda: https://rumble.com/vwqalt-emerald-robinson-reports-on-news-outlets-taking-money-to-promote-covid-vacc.html
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_F4GQPSlRk