Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lara Logan Banned From Newsmax for Speaking Too Much Truth During This Segment
345 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a month ago |

"If you’re taking flak, you’re over the target." - WWII bomber pilots


Think what you will, but in this time of mass censorship, propaganda, and cancel culture at least Lara Logan has the guts to still speak her mind.


Emerald Robinson exposing Newsmax for taking bribe money from Biden regime to push official U.S. Government COVID vaccine propaganda: https://rumble.com/vwqalt-emerald-robinson-reports-on-news-outlets-taking-money-to-promote-covid-vacc.html


Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_F4GQPSlRk

Keywords
current eventstruthillegal immigrantsnwoeric bollingglobalismunited nationsone world governmentlara loganopen boarderswefcancel culturenewsmax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket