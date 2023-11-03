Create New Account
Not on the scene when GB ate. Where’s Trotsky now? MVI_5801
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 17 hours ago

Trotsky turned up for dinner much later than GB. Cats are a delight, and cat lovers know that they are as affectionate as dogs, only that they display it differently. And yet, outdoor cats are a big challenge to wildlife, while keeping the vermin numbers down.

Keywords
gardenhomecatspet affectionblack and white catsginger and white cats

