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Launch of Kalibr Missiles from Black Sea Fleet Submarine by Russian Federation. 042922
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60 views • April 29, 2022
Launch of Kalibr missiles from Black Sea Fleet submarine
▫️The crew of a diesel-electric submarine of the Black Sea Fleet has launched a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea against the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
▫️The crew of a diesel-electric submarine of the Black Sea Fleet has launched a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea against the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
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