Iran has just announced the seizure of Starlink equipment used for espionage!

Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that it had seized a large number of illegal Starlink devices and another advanced electronics for espionage and sabotage activities, IRIB reported on January 13, 2026. Officials said the shipment originated from a "country in the region" and was intended for distribution in provinces affected by recent unrest. The seized items included 100 long-range receivers, 50 base transceiver stations (BTS) signal boosters, 743 5G modems, and 799 smartphones, all of which could provide covert internet and mobile phone access in remote areas, targeting military, security, industrial, and missile sites for future wars.

The Intelligence Agency added that since June 2025, Starlink ownership in Iran has been subject to espionage laws, and they have collaborated with local activists to coordinate protests and smuggle news back. A riot tech group used Starlink to circumvent Iranian internet blackout, and their efforts continued to operate successfully with a 90.71% connection success rate, even as the Iranian government made every effort to disrupt the signal. However, the Intelligence Agency managed to discover the illegal equipment through citizens who reported them. The IRGC Intelligence Organization announced it had received over 400,000 calls from Iranian citizens reporting suspicious movements and individuals, leading to a significant increase in identifying foreign-backed riot leaders.

