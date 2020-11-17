© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glitch Gate Part 2
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • November 17, 2020
Part 2 CITATIONS
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvcP24e31IY&;feature=youtu.be
——————————————
JEFFERY DEAN: https://freepress.org/departments/display/19/2006/1748
2003 Johns Hopkins Concerns: https://pages.jh.edu/news_info/news/home03/jul03/rubin.html
2004 Undocumented Back Door: https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/archives/bulletins/SB04-252#diebold
BRADBLOG Exclusive 2005 Article: https://www.bradblog.com/?p=1839
Edward Felton 2006 Paper (DES): https://citp.princeton.edu/our-work/voting/
https://web.archive.org/web/20070513135051/
http://itpolicy.princeton.edu/voting/ts-paper.pdf
Edward Felton + Sequoia: https://freedom-to-tinker.com/2008/03/19/evidence-new-jersey-election-discrepancies/
SEQUOIA VOTE COUNTING 2008 - PDF HUGO CHAVEZ: https://www.nist.gov/system/files/documents/itl/vote/SequoiaSmartmaticReport61208.pdf
SCYTL CORRUPTION: https://richardsonpost.com/howellwoltz/18908/fbi-director-elect-sidney-powell-pledges-to-release-the-kraken/
Chris Hood Interview: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006/9/21/248579/-
ES&S Whistle Blowers: https://www.lawyersandsettlements.com/features/whistleblower/whistleblower-act-whistleblowing-2.html
FANTASTIC Timeline overview that led us to see Bob Urosevich’s connection to Scytl: http://www.cazaar.com/temp
or here https://www.wanttoknow.info/elections/elections_corruption
Avante Lawsuit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sequoia_Voting_Systems
Avante Website: https://www.avantetech.com/products/elections/ems/
IAOGO (International Association of Government Officials: https://iaogo.org/
Robert Urosevich Obituary: https://omaha.com/obituaries/urosevich-steve/article_65daa0be-a649-50b9-a51e-a1080c0e7fe2.html
(Also linked through McKinney Texas and Omaha Nebraska)
Ceeds of Peace: https://www.ceedsofpeace.org/
Maya Soetoro-Ng: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maya_Soetoro-Ng
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvcP24e31IY&;feature=youtu.be
——————————————
JEFFERY DEAN: https://freepress.org/departments/display/19/2006/1748
2003 Johns Hopkins Concerns: https://pages.jh.edu/news_info/news/home03/jul03/rubin.html
2004 Undocumented Back Door: https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/archives/bulletins/SB04-252#diebold
BRADBLOG Exclusive 2005 Article: https://www.bradblog.com/?p=1839
Edward Felton 2006 Paper (DES): https://citp.princeton.edu/our-work/voting/
https://web.archive.org/web/20070513135051/
http://itpolicy.princeton.edu/voting/ts-paper.pdf
Edward Felton + Sequoia: https://freedom-to-tinker.com/2008/03/19/evidence-new-jersey-election-discrepancies/
SEQUOIA VOTE COUNTING 2008 - PDF HUGO CHAVEZ: https://www.nist.gov/system/files/documents/itl/vote/SequoiaSmartmaticReport61208.pdf
SCYTL CORRUPTION: https://richardsonpost.com/howellwoltz/18908/fbi-director-elect-sidney-powell-pledges-to-release-the-kraken/
Chris Hood Interview: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006/9/21/248579/-
ES&S Whistle Blowers: https://www.lawyersandsettlements.com/features/whistleblower/whistleblower-act-whistleblowing-2.html
FANTASTIC Timeline overview that led us to see Bob Urosevich’s connection to Scytl: http://www.cazaar.com/temp
or here https://www.wanttoknow.info/elections/elections_corruption
Avante Lawsuit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sequoia_Voting_Systems
Avante Website: https://www.avantetech.com/products/elections/ems/
IAOGO (International Association of Government Officials: https://iaogo.org/
Robert Urosevich Obituary: https://omaha.com/obituaries/urosevich-steve/article_65daa0be-a649-50b9-a51e-a1080c0e7fe2.html
(Also linked through McKinney Texas and Omaha Nebraska)
Ceeds of Peace: https://www.ceedsofpeace.org/
Maya Soetoro-Ng: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maya_Soetoro-Ng
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.