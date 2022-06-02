Heavenly Footman - John Bunyan 1698; He Who Will Have Heaven Must Run For It [Unabridged; w/ Scrolling Text]

ultra-speed clip: Heavenly Footman - John Bunyan 1698; He Who Will Have Heaven Must Run For It [woohp gotta go...]Full length audio, unabridged, w/scrolling text for read along. Note: audio a robo-voice - speeded up quite a bit, tone lowered quite a bit, definitely 'listenable to' (it is a classic - worth listening to in it's entirety. Do not know of any other recording of this work).Effort required - yes - but that effort will be repaid. This is not entertainment, it is a thing belonging to history. Video is lengthy -- watching-read along/listening in parts can be a good approach - 72 min. [Audio done at a real fast speed - this actually much enhances the listenability. Speed can still be adjusted on the player according to personal preference.]So run, that ye may obtain - 1 Corinthians 9:24"The Heavenly Footman", by John Bunyan, 1698.[Excerpt:] "The doctrine is this: THEY THAT WILL HAVE HEAVEN, MUST RUN FOR IT; I say, they that will have heaven, they must run for it. I beseech you to heed it well. Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run ye. The prize is heaven, and if you will have it, you must run for it. You have another scripture for this in the 12th of the Hebrews, the 1st, 2d, and 3rd verses: Wherefore seeing we also, saith the apostle, are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us. And LET US RUN, saith he. Again, saith Paul, I therefore so run, not as uncertainly, so fight I, &c."***John Bunyan, famed for the classic book 'Pilgrim's Progress', was a prolific author. Here is another example of his excellent work, exhorting the professing believer in that it is no wisdom to take their salvation lightly. In these times of deep apostasy we do well to turn back and ground ourselves in some unquestionably "sound doctrine", capably expounded, as in this particular work by Bunyan.