De-Pop Czar Gates Hijacks Food Supply
DaKey2Eternity
Published 19 hours ago |

Apeel is an additive applied to fresh produce produced by Bill "Gates of Hell" aka King DePop which is engineered by Mad Scientists to Prolong the Shelf Life of Produce, & reduce the Life Spans of it's Consumers aka "useless eaters" added to a growing number of Food Products like Baby Formula. Clearly it is time to 🐝 Wise &: Select Organic Produce or pay the ultimate price of infertility and a vastly shortened lifespan. 

