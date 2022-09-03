HOW TO OVERCOME THE DEVIL

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Do you have a fear of what people think? Do you find yourself changing your behaviour and your beliefs in order to conform with society? Christians are supposed to be not of this world, because following the teachings of Jesus necessarily involves acting contrary to the status quo. If you're struggling with overcoming fear and anxiety over being a true Christian in today's world, then take a moment to learn a simple, life-changing lesson from this children's story: The Emperor's New Clothes.