© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanist Donald Trump Lies to Candace Owens... [24.12.2021]
Follow
8
Share
Report
2537 views • December 24, 2021
-> Unvaccinated People are Dying and Filling the Hospitals.
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
December 23, 2021 - Former President Donald Trump continued his tour across the country in his new job as marketing rep for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J today, appearing in an interview with Right Wing Conservative Candace Owens.
When Candace Owens tried to get the former president to admit the vaccines were not working as planned, pointing out that more people had died this year from COVID-19 under Biden than they did under his presidency when there was no vaccine yet, Trump doubled down and parroted the same lie that Joe Biden, Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA keep saying, and blamed the deaths and hospitalizations on the unvaccinated.
Trump continues to compare COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu as a reason why the COVID-19 shots are needed.
Well he is correct that there are similarities between the Spanish Flu and COVID, but not for the reasons he states. The Spanish Flu was also a fake pandemic, and the result of a military experimental vaccine. See:
Did a Military Experimental Vaccine in 1918 Kill 50-100 Million People Blamed as “Spanish Flu”?
Read the hole Article here (commenting available): https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/president-trump-lies-to-candace-owens-unvaccinated-people-are-dying-and-filling-the-hospitals/
Candace Owens: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Candace+Owens&;t=h_&ia=web
HealthImpactNews
18272 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3KPUgsoNaQX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
December 23, 2021 - Former President Donald Trump continued his tour across the country in his new job as marketing rep for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J today, appearing in an interview with Right Wing Conservative Candace Owens.
When Candace Owens tried to get the former president to admit the vaccines were not working as planned, pointing out that more people had died this year from COVID-19 under Biden than they did under his presidency when there was no vaccine yet, Trump doubled down and parroted the same lie that Joe Biden, Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA keep saying, and blamed the deaths and hospitalizations on the unvaccinated.
Trump continues to compare COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu as a reason why the COVID-19 shots are needed.
Well he is correct that there are similarities between the Spanish Flu and COVID, but not for the reasons he states. The Spanish Flu was also a fake pandemic, and the result of a military experimental vaccine. See:
Did a Military Experimental Vaccine in 1918 Kill 50-100 Million People Blamed as “Spanish Flu”?
Read the hole Article here (commenting available): https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/president-trump-lies-to-candace-owens-unvaccinated-people-are-dying-and-filling-the-hospitals/
Candace Owens: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Candace+Owens&;t=h_&ia=web
HealthImpactNews
18272 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3KPUgsoNaQX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.