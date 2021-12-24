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Satanist Donald Trump Lies to Candace Owens... [24.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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2537 views • December 24, 2021
-> Unvaccinated People are Dying and Filling the Hospitals.
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
December 23, 2021 - Former President Donald Trump continued his tour across the country in his new job as marketing rep for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J today, appearing in an interview with Right Wing Conservative Candace Owens.

When Candace Owens tried to get the former president to admit the vaccines were not working as planned, pointing out that more people had died this year from COVID-19 under Biden than they did under his presidency when there was no vaccine yet, Trump doubled down and parroted the same lie that Joe Biden, Fauci, the CDC, and the FDA keep saying, and blamed the deaths and hospitalizations on the unvaccinated.

Trump continues to compare COVID-19 to the Spanish Flu as a reason why the COVID-19 shots are needed.

Well he is correct that there are similarities between the Spanish Flu and COVID, but not for the reasons he states. The Spanish Flu was also a fake pandemic, and the result of a military experimental vaccine. See:

Did a Military Experimental Vaccine in 1918 Kill 50-100 Million People Blamed as “Spanish Flu”?

Read the hole Article here (commenting available): https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/president-trump-lies-to-candace-owens-unvaccinated-people-are-dying-and-filling-the-hospitals/

Candace Owens: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Candace+Owens&;t=h_&ia=web

HealthImpactNews
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/P3KPUgsoNaQX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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