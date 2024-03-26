Create New Account
Tulsi Gabbard on Being Trump’s VP, Who’s Puppeteering Biden, and Corruption in Congress
High Hopes
Tucker Carlson


March 25, 2024


Watch more here: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc


Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.


Chapters:

00:00:00 Intro

00:09:20 Why Tusli Gabbard left the Democratic Party

00:26:31 Hillary Clinton's baseless accusations against Gabbard

00:30:26 Who's truly running the government right now?

00:32:28 Congress and financial corruption

00:40:03 Tulsi Gabbard's change in perspective

00:57:07 Donald Trump's VP


#TuckerCarlson #TulsiGabbard #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #HillaryClinton #BernieSanders #BarackObama #war #news #politics #election #DNC #Democrat #RNC #Republican


trumpcorruptionpresidenttucker carlsoncongressbidenvice presidenttulsi gabbardpuppeteering

