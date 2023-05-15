Create New Account
RFK Jr. Doubles Down on CIA Assassination Claim of John F. Kennedy
200 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
RFK Jr. Doubles Down on CIA Assassination Claim


In this clip, we see RFK Jr. (Democratic nominee for the 2024 elections) talking about the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.


He claims that his father, Bobby Kennedy, initially thought that the CIA murdered his brother.


Is RFK Jr.'s transparency regarding his belief that the CIA murdered his uncle a detriment to attracting potential voters, as some may perceive him as a conspiracy theorist?


Or is this transparency and honesty from a presidential candidate what the American people crave?


source:

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1657842323793772544?s=20

Keywords
presidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrred pills

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
