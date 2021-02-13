© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The End is Nigh, I mean NOW.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • February 13, 2021
1 Central planning never worked, ask Hitler
2 They're watching you through the tech we paid for, laugh is on us.
3 Gerrymandering, 17th Amendment, Congress oh my
4 The Globalists want to kill off 6 billion people, but if we suggest killing the 1 million jerk-weeds wrecking the world we are the crazies.
2 They're watching you through the tech we paid for, laugh is on us.
3 Gerrymandering, 17th Amendment, Congress oh my
4 The Globalists want to kill off 6 billion people, but if we suggest killing the 1 million jerk-weeds wrecking the world we are the crazies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.