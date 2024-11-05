He just had to take that vacation back in 2021...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
J. Alan Meier was an artist at the local farmer's market. You know these guys. They fell for the covid scam worse than most.
I could write a lot of stuff here but we'll save it for the comments.
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/j.alan.meier/
https://m.facebook.com/julie.barker.71/
His yt channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18Abz_rfzL4
Music: The Doors - The End
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Reportr