Tom Renz | **Best of Tom Renz Replay** The Creation of COVID-19 and World War III

Back in early October of last year I filed a lawsuit with Make Americans Free Again against Ecohealth Alliance, Daszak and Baric for the creation and cover-up of COVID-19. This case alleges that the defendants were responsible for the injury and/or death of the Plaintiffs due to their creation and subsequent release of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Laboratories in China. The original filing doc can be reviewed here: (https://renz-law.com/attorney-tom-renz-files-lawsuit-supported-by-make-americans-free-again-against-ecohealth-alliance-daszak-baric-for-the-creation-cover-up-of-covid-19/). #DOD #COVID #Wuhan #Fauci #TheBestOf #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
