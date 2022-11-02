More Foreign Investors Pull Out of China Due to Zero COVID Policy After Xi’s Re-Election

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https://gnews.org/articles/504682
Summary：11/01/2022 More foreign investors pull out of China due to the Zero COVID policy after Xi's re-election. They cite continuous threats of closures, travel curbs and supply chain interruptions as reasons to shift investments. So a sustained recovery in investor confidence is still dependent on developments like changes to China's Zero COVID policy.