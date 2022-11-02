Create New Account
More Foreign Investors Pull Out of China Due to Zero COVID Policy After Xi’s Re-Election
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 22 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/504682

Summary：11/01/2022 More foreign investors pull out of China due to the Zero COVID policy after Xi's re-election. They cite continuous threats of closures, travel curbs and supply chain interruptions as reasons to shift investments. So a sustained recovery in investor confidence is still dependent on developments like changes to China's Zero COVID policy.

