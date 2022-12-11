Create New Account
"What Is CBDC Going to Look Like? It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN."
361 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
CBDCS | "What Is CBDC Going to Look Like? It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Richard Werner + "Gosh This Looks Like the MARK OF THE BEAST" - Glenn Beck

Watch the Full Length Presentation: CBDCs | Central Bank Digital Currencies In 15 Minutes & 34 Seconds | "It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Richard Werner + Featuring: Carlson, Beck, C. Fitts, Kiyosaki, Agustín Carstens, Richard Werner & Ye

digital currencycentral bankcbdcimplants under your skin

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
