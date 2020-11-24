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42) Microbiome | 5G apocalypse (2019) An extinction event by Sacha Stone
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109 views • November 24, 2020
Microbiome | 5G apocalypse (2019) A extinction event by Sacha Stone | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 07/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhJH-GMwcaI
Snippet at 42:14
5G apocalypse (2019): An extinction event by Sacha Stone
https://www.brighteon.com/f199425e-cbbb-4916-8aef-8b1251e44893
5G the stupidest idea ever, a international compilation by 'New Earth Project' - 23/03/2019 - Original sources see:
5G apocalypse (2019) An extinction event by Sacha Stone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
A full length documentary by Sacha Stone exposing the 5G existential threat to humanity in a way we never imagined possible!
And this is only the beginning:
https://venturebeat.com/2019/03/15/fcc-opens-95ghz-to-3thz-spectrum-for-6g-7g-or-whatever-is-next/
Snippet at 42:14
5G apocalypse (2019): An extinction event by Sacha Stone
https://www.brighteon.com/f199425e-cbbb-4916-8aef-8b1251e44893
5G the stupidest idea ever, a international compilation by 'New Earth Project' - 23/03/2019 - Original sources see:
5G apocalypse (2019) An extinction event by Sacha Stone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
A full length documentary by Sacha Stone exposing the 5G existential threat to humanity in a way we never imagined possible!
And this is only the beginning:
https://venturebeat.com/2019/03/15/fcc-opens-95ghz-to-3thz-spectrum-for-6g-7g-or-whatever-is-next/
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