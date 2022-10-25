Preparedness Tip of the Day : Day 5 : October 24th 2022

Thanks for checking out the prepper tip of the day! Today we are talking about Flashlights! Not just having any old flashlight. You need a durable, powerful, light weight and RECHARGABLE light. EDC capable is very important. Thanks again and stay prepared!
