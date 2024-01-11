Create New Account
Israeli actions are tantamount to genocide – Namibia (mirrored)
Contrarian
1923 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PkWurnjjWmKH/

Namibia has joined the list of South African countries accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.


RT correspondent Noluyvuyo Kunge reveals the details of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.


Category News & Politics

Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionnamibiathefgaza fights for freedomsouth aftrica

