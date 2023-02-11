Spiegel. Quelle

Nanotechnologie: Selbstorganisierende Strukturen in mRNA Injektionen https://odysee.com/@ICIC:3/03-ICIC-DE:2





Zitat: "In dieser Folge von ICIC führt Dr. Reiner Fuellmich mit Co-Moderator Dr. Mike Yeadon ein aufschlussreiches Gespräch mit vier Experten zu diesem brisanten Thema. Mittels Dunkelfeldmikroskopie untersucht Dr. David Nixon Blutproben von Menschen, die mRNA-basierte Substanzen injiziert bekamen und erläutert die Ergebnisse mit entsprechendem Bildmaterial. Es zeigen sich kristalline, unnatürliche Strukturen, die sich in weiterer Beobachtung verändern und Merkmale einer Art Nano- oder Mikrotechnologie aufweisen. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea beschäftigt sich intensiv mit den Inhaltsstoffen der Covid-mRNA-Substanzen. Insbesondere auch mit dem so genannten "Shedding-Effekt" von dem angenommen wird, dass schädliche Ausscheidungen von "Geimpften" auf "Ungeimpfte" übertragen werden können. Karen Kingston, die sich unter anderem mit Toxikologie und der Analyse klinischer Daten sowie den Inhaltsstoffen der Covid-mRNA-Substanzen befasst moniert, dass alle Maßnahmen hinsichtlich eines funktionierenden Qualitätssicherungsmanagements bei der Vergabe einer so genannten neuartigen "Impfung" an Milliarden Menschen weltweit versagt haben und nach der bereits jetzt vorliegenden schlechten Datenlage immer noch nicht umgesetzt werden. Für Elektrotechnik-Ingenieur Shimon Yanowitz haben die Ergebnisse seiner Untersuchungen gezeigt, dass es sich um eine Art Mikro-Technologie handelt, da sich die injizierten Substanzen im menschlichen Körper merkwürdig verändern und Merkmale von elektronischen Schaltkreisen aufweisen. Beunruhigend ist ebenfalls, dass die in den Substanzen vorkommenden Lipid-Nanopartikel als "technische Geräte" zugelassen wurden, wie Karen Kingston berichtet. Danke für Ihre Unterstützungen in Euro: IBAN: LT21 3250 0359 0112 2099 | BIC: REVOLT21 | Kontoinhaber: ICIC MEDIA OOD Firmenanschrift: 128, Vitosha blvd., Triaditsa Distr., Fl. 3, 1463, Sofia, Bulgaria Bank: Revolut Bank UAB (Konstitucijos ave. 21B, 08130, Vilnius, Lithuania)"

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3 ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://tinyurl.com/2mbamwmf

