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801. REPTILIAN Gang Stalking Los Angeles Non-Humans Rule Us (7-13-2022)
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
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499 views • July 13, 2022

People in general cannot believe this, even people who like and believe in paranormal stuff, but I am rational as you can see if listen and talk to me, and I have evidence this is really happening. Most people do not want to have their concept of reality shattered, but every single soul will encounter this truth when they die, and those who paid no attention and did nothing will regret their life.


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Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA


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Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, paranormal, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,


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alienchristiandemondevilparanormalshapeshifterbeastsreptilianalien abduction
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