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Chemtrail Watch Zutphen, The Netherlands
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114 views • June 12, 2021
Update June 10 2021. I used to publish my CHEMTRAIL WATCH updates on our Facebook pages, but FB permanently suspended all our accounts because you are not allowed to tell the truth there. We continue our publications on our own website and on our Telegram channel.:
https://www.partijvoordeliefde.nl
https://t.me/partijvoordeliefde
https://www.partijvoordeliefde.nl
https://t.me/partijvoordeliefde
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