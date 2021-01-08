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Boston B0MB!NG Prepr0gramed Next Level. Siege. Rebellion.
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178 views • January 08, 2021
This is what is coming like it or not. The virus is all those who see their lies and false hope and rebuke them. They hate you and want you,-the virus, dead! Preferably in your sin, which is the true virus. There is no cure for this “virus” but Jesus! He is the ONLY way, the ONLY Truth and the ONLY life. No man enters heaven except by Him, by the blood He shed! May his grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/boston-m...
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
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cont; kam weld at ya who dot com
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/boston-m...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
cont; kam weld at ya who dot com
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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