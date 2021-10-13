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Information Doctors Have Died For with Dr. Carrie Madej | Flyover Conservatives
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145 views • October 13, 2021
Information Doctors Have Died For with Dr. Carrie Madej | Flyover Conservatives
Dr. Madej is a highly credentialed doctor who has been literally had to flee the country for her life. She is back now with a vengeance and shows us what is in the vaccines! She takes us under her microscope to show us what is really go on from hydrogel to computer chips.
https://flyoverconservatives.com/podcast/
https://rumble.com/vnlsl5-information-doctors-have-died-for-with-dr.-carrie-madej-flyover-conservativ.html
Dr. Madej is a highly credentialed doctor who has been literally had to flee the country for her life. She is back now with a vengeance and shows us what is in the vaccines! She takes us under her microscope to show us what is really go on from hydrogel to computer chips.
https://flyoverconservatives.com/podcast/
https://rumble.com/vnlsl5-information-doctors-have-died-for-with-dr.-carrie-madej-flyover-conservativ.html
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