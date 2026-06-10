California is FAILED State + the Chokehold will Only Get Stronger

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In light of the mail-in vote, favoring Nitya Ramen by a statistically, impossible margin, it's proven that California with its opaque voting, its massive taxes, is a completely failed state, where you cannot vote your way out, and it's time to exit, get a U-Haul, and run. The blue team mafia, the Democrats, Cleary violated the tenets of democracy by harvesting ballots of people who have no interest in voting, it has become a procedural game to collect as many votes as possible, and does not represent the will of the population. Gavin Newsom's "break the glass" scenario, it's 100% clear that the blue team is a corrupt mafia. #gavinnewsom #nityaraman #losangeles #democrats #corruption