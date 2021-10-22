Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - 1000 lawyers have evidence that pandemic is crime against humanity

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a trial lawyer who has gathered all the evidence from 100 scientists that the covid pandemic is the worst crime against humanity ever committed. He is working with 1000 lawyers worldwide to sue all who are complicit in this crime against humanity. They are preparing a second Nuremberg trial.They have the evidence that the PCR test is a fraud, unable to detect a virus. Also the lockdowns have no scientific basis.To see all the evidence for yourself, go here:Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. His worldwide network of lawyers has listened to a hundred experts from every field of science. They have collected undeniable evidence that the Covid pandemic is in fact a planned criminal operation. According to Dr. Fuellmich, a second Nuremberg trial may be needed, to prosecute all who are complicit in this unprecedented crime against humanity.All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937gerBCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenzETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA