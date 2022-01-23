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How Google Is Eating Your Brain & How You Can Get it Back | With Dr. Robert Epstein (Part 2)
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40 views • January 23, 2022
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— Join me and Dr. Robert Epstein as we discuss Technofacism, China, and Google's AI.
Learn why you should be concerned. And what you can do to De-Google From Your Life.Today Google is a drug company that is permeating every facet of your lives. As Dr.Epstein says, #beafraid.
www.stopbitburning.comhttps://www.drrobertepstein.com/
Please follow me on Twitter @maryamhenein
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— Join me and Dr. Robert Epstein as we discuss Technofacism, China, and Google's AI.
Learn why you should be concerned. And what you can do to De-Google From Your Life.Today Google is a drug company that is permeating every facet of your lives. As Dr.Epstein says, #beafraid.
www.stopbitburning.comhttps://www.drrobertepstein.com/
Please follow me on Twitter @maryamhenein
___________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://youtu.be/4uZ0vXp922g
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.comwww.simplytransformative.comwww.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com ▶ ROFKIN:
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745 ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________ Ebooks:https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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