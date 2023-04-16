ML 041523 TUNNELS UNDER GETTY CONTAIN TRAFFICKED CHILDREN.

Stephen D Kelley was recently raided by the FBI because he made a report 6
years ago about the trafficked, murdered and eaten children that are being
held under the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
He goes into detail about the Getty findings and also how he conducted himself
during the raid. His podcast is located on Brighteon.com.
