Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ML 041523 TUNNELS UNDER GETTY CONTAIN TRAFFICKED CHILDREN.
200 views
channel image
MinuteLadies
Published Yesterday |

Stephen D Kelley was recently raided by the FBI because he made a report 6

years ago about the trafficked, murdered and eaten children that are being

held under the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.


He goes into detail about the Getty findings and also how he conducted himself

during the raid.  His podcast is located on Brighteon.com.

Keywords
getty tunnels traffic childrengetty museum trafficeaten children at getty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket