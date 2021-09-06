how severe is Covid brainwashing People? Petition to Arrest Anti-Vaxers?

And you think you can wake up this imoral, brainwash, Selfish and ignorant people?More News:"FAKE PROPHETS"What is the moral of the people who speak of Gesara and who say that this war between good and evil is ending and then ask for money for their "work"? In more than 1 year I built a blog, lots of channels, some of them banned from Facebook, Youtube, etc and I never earned a cent and every day I posted content and refused the Illuminatti agreement.Yes, I am poor! Don't forget that "false prophets" comes in the bible. They are the ones who are making money from lies and the misfortune of others! "QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"