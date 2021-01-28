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CHP Talks: Providing Chaplaincy Care & Support to Canadian Politicians
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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5 views • January 28, 2021
January 28, 2021: Leading Influence’s Founder and National Director joins Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel to talk about the stresses and strains common to elected Members of Parliament and Provincial Legislators and how he and his team minister in non-partisan recognition of the deep spiritual needs of all people, including those in places of influence and power.

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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Keywords
politicsfriendsprayercanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcounselmpmpppeter vogelcanadian politicstim schindelleading influencechaplaincymla
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