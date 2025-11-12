BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHORT We’ve Never Been Closer to Nuclear War Steve Bassett vs Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

In this intense 2-minute exchange, Brian Ruhe and guest Steve Bassett discuss today’s unprecedented nuclear danger — a threat greater even than during the Cuban Missile Crisis? Brian disagrees with Steve. Are world leaders losing control, or are hidden powers ensuring no true war occurs? Featuring insights on Putin, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, and the role of international bankers in maintaining global fear.


🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-...


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt...

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br...


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
disclosurenuclear warsteve bassett
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy